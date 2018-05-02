WWE Smackdown Live Results: Shinsuke Nakamura launches another vicious attack on AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura delivered another low blow to AJ Styles. (Source: WWE) Shinsuke Nakamura delivered another low blow to AJ Styles. (Source: WWE)

The rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura saw a new chapter unfolding after Smackdown Live General Manager Paige announced that the two will clash for the title in a no-disqualification match at the pay-per-view Backlash. The Phenomenal One launched an assault on Nakamura at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia last week after the match between the two ended in a no-contest due to double count-out. The King of Strong Style demanded a “public apology” from the Champion for the attack.

But coming in to be interviewed by Renee Young in this week’s Smackdown Live, Styles refused to apologise to Nakamura after the barrage of low blows he has received from the No. 1 contender in the past few weeks. The two-time Champion further added that he will deliver the beating of a lifetime to Nakamura in the title match at Backlash and will retain his championship belt.

But before Styles could call out his opponent to the ring, he was interrupted by Samoa Joe, who came out to say that everyone is focusing on the wrong match at the pay-per-view. Joe said that the WWE Universe should talk about his fight against Roman Reigns, and he further said he will prove that the Big Dog is a complete failure on Sunday. He further added that after he gets rid of Reigns, he will be coming to challenge Styles for the WWE title.

Styles asked Joe to step up to the ring and take his shot but before anything could come to blows, Nakamura came out of nowhere to deliver yet another low blow to AJ Styles. He then went on to taunt the WWE Champion as he slithered in pain inside the ring. Before leaving the ring, the Japanese wrestler delivered a vicious Kinshasa knee strike to Styles, making a statement before the all-important clash on Sunday.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

Charlotte Flair, Asuka & Becky Lynch def. Carmella & The IIconics

Xavier Woods def. Sheamus

Big Cass went to new lows to make a mockery of Daniel Bryan

Randy Orton & Jeff Hardy def. The Miz & Shelton Benjamin

Jeff Hardy was the guest during contentious “Miz TV” also featuring Randy Orton and Shelton Benjamin

