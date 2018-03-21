WWE Smackdown Live results: Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens assault Daniel Bryan after being fired

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens assault Daniel Bryan. (Source: WWE) Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens assault Daniel Bryan. (Source: WWE)

WWE fans were in for a pleasant surprise on this week’s Smackdown Live when General Manager Daniel Bryan came out to the ring to announce that he has been medically cleared by the WWE doctors for in-ring action. The four-time World Champion, who announced his retirement in February 2016 due to injury, added that he does not know if he will get a chance to compete at Wrestlemania, but will return to action soon.

The joy, though remained short-lived as the 36-year old leader of the “Yes Movement” was viciously assaulted by the pair of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The two “best friends”, who had laid down waste to Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon last week, were fired by Bryan at the end of the show for their actions. After being fired, Owens and Zayn shook hands with Bryan, but soon started brutally assaulting him.

A fired-up Bryan tried to fight the two on his own, first launching “Yes Kicks” to Owens and then going coast-to-coast on both the wrestlers. Zayn slipped out of the ring and Bryan started beating Owens with “Yes kicks” again, with the crowd chanting “Yes, Yes, Yes!” But then the numbers game turned to Owens and Zayn advantage and they took the matter into their own hands.

#SDLive General Manager @WWEDanielBryan seems to have more FIGHT in him than ever, but the now-FIRED @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn may have just extinguished it… pic.twitter.com/GhUMf8MTNx — WWE (@WWE) 21 March 2018

Zayn, launched a series of punches on Bryan’s head and then later delivering a picture-perfect Helluva Kick to the injured neck of the former WWE Champion. Owens further took advantage of the situation and delivered a pop-up powerbomb to the Smackdown Live manager on the apron ring, just like he did to Shane McMahon last week.

On a night that should have been one of @WWEDanielBryan‘s finest…Sami & KO proved they are vile, spineless cowards. Neither of them belong in @WWE and #SDLive…I just hope this didn’t set back Daniel’s in-ring return even further. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) 21 March 2018

Bryan was tended to by WWE doctors at the close of the show who loaded him onto a gurney to receive medical attention after the vicious attack.

Other results:

Becky Lynch & Naomi def. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan

The animosity grew between Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal

Natalya def. Charlotte Flair

Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev

