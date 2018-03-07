WWE Smackdown Live results: Sami Zayn attacks Kevin Owens to win fatal 5-way match

Sami Zayn turned his back on his best friend Kevin Owens and hit him with a Helluva Kick to claim a vital win. (Source: WWE) Sami Zayn turned his back on his best friend Kevin Owens and hit him with a Helluva Kick to claim a vital win. (Source: WWE)

WWE Fastlane is less than a week away and SmackDown live kicked off with Charlotte Flair and Ruby Riott facing off each other in a heated interview. However, before things could get heated up- ‘Glorious’ Bobby Roode made his way to the ring. Roode was the guest commentator in the contest between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal.

Orton and Mahal rekindled their epic rivalry as the match began with Mahal on the offense but Orton quickly took control with a high elbow. As the action shifted to the outside of the ring, Jinder pushed accomplice, Sunil Singh in Orton’s path. The Viper was in no mood for games and tossed Singh over the announcer’s table onto Bobby Roode. However, just as Orton was about to hit the RKO, Roode distracted him by attempting to get in the ring and this interference saw Mahal finish off Orton with a Khallas and pick up the win.

Later in the night, WWE Champion AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler squared off on SmackDown LIVE. In a competitive battle, both the superstars took each other to the limit. But an untimely interference from the Yep Movement led to the match being disqualified. However, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon decided to turn things around and put Styles and Ziggler against Owens and Zayn in a Fatal 5-Way Match- the four men involved in the melee and Baron Corbin.

It was in this impromptu match that Sami Zayn turned his back on his best friend Kevin Owens and hit him with a Helluva Kick to claim a vital win ahead of the six-pack challenge match at WWE Fastlane.

