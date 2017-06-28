WWE Smackdown Live Results: Randy Orton gets his title rematch with Jinder Mahal in Punjabi Prison match

Randy Orton’s constant threats finally resulted in him getting what he wanted against Jinder Mahal. (Source: WWE) Randy Orton’s constant threats finally resulted in him getting what he wanted against Jinder Mahal. (Source: WWE)

Randy Orton last week vowed revenge over Jinder Mahal following bad blood between the two men at Money in the Bank PPV. The Viper was left incensed with how Mahal and The Singh Brothers had treated his legendary father. To make things worse, Mahal’s win came in controversial circumstances and Orton wasn’t going to walk away without getting a proper fight and result out of it. Last week he attacked the brothers and Mahal and this week he continued his tirade by attacking Aiden English. Orton came out of nowhere to land an RKO and then demanded a WWE title rematch with Mahal.

Despite a lengthy wait, Orton wasn’t met by Mahal or a Smackdown official to give answers to his request which didn’t please him one bit. He then proceeded to warn that he would take out one Smackdown Live superstar after another if his demands weren’t met. This brought down Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon to the ring and after telling Orton to not hold up the show and threatening Mahal’s family, he gave up and stated that the title match was back on the table considering the personal and abnormal circumstances that the two wrestlers were in at the stage. However, the Indian wrestler had the right to choose the kind of match he wanted.

With that, Mahal and The Singh Brothers walked down to the ring and vowed to put Orton out of his misery for good. The Modern-Day Maharaja claimed he would not allow The Apex Predator to come to his homeland, but bring his home to Orton when they face off for the WWE Championship at WWE Battleground in a Punjabi Prison Match – a first in 10 years!

Elsewhere, in the second ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match that was plagued with numerous twists and turns, Carmella prevailed to re-obtain the title of Miss Money in the Bank.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

Daniel Bryan banned James Ellsworth from the arena

The Usos def. The Hype Bros

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Lana

Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn

Carmella won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match to become Ms. Money in the Bank

