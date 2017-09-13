WWE Smackdown Result: Kevin Owens has a rude surprise for Vince McMahon after shock announcement

WWE Smackdown Live on Tuesday saw Kevin Owens send out a message to the McMahons. (Source: WWE) WWE Smackdown Live on Tuesday saw Kevin Owens send out a message to the McMahons. (Source: WWE)

Kevin Owens walked out to open the WWE Smackdown in Las Vegas by asking Board Chairman Vince McMahon to come down and address the situation between him and the indefinitely suspended Shane McMahon. Owens, clearly boosted by the absence of Shane, called the blue brand as “The Kevin Owens Show”, but his invitation was met with by Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan. The former WWE champion made it clear that KO’s fun and games could well end when Vince addressed the WWE Universe. Un-phased, Owens remained confident that he could not wait for Mr McMahon to arrive.

At the end of the show, Mr McMahon did finally arrive to the ring to address the situation from last week where Shane had put his hands on Owens leading the latter to threaten a lawsuit. Not one to back down, Vince made it clear that he was prepared to fire Owens on the spot and cause him to go bankrupt if he did go ahead with the lawsuit.

Mr McMahon then further embarrassed Owens by saying Shane should have “finished the job” on Owens and has only been suspended for not doing so. This all led to Vince McMahon making a mammoth announcement and setting up a huge match – Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon at WWE Hell in a Cell! Owens agreed to the match but not before seeking one condition: permission to lay into a McMahon. And that is exactly what he did – lay on Vince McMahon he did!

Owens first headbutted Mr McMahon from point blank range to leave the head honcho busted open. He continued the onslaught with punch, kicks and a dastardly Frog Splash. At this point, Stephanie McMahon, another member of the WWE Board, came down and gave Owens a death stare before tending to her father. GAME ON!

WWE Smackdown Live Results

United States Champion AJ Styles def. Tye Dillinger

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal attempted to play mind games with Shinsuke Nakamura

The New Day def. The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a Sin City Street Fight

SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya def. Naomi

Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable def. The Hype Bros

