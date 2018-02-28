WWE Smackdown Live results: John Cena beats AJ Styles to qualify for WWE title match at Fastlane

John Cena defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE) John Cena defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE)

With no defined road to Wrestlemania, free agent John Cena reached Smackdown Live on Tuesday and suggested that he gets to be included in the fatal 5-way match at WWE Fastlane between WWE Champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler for the title and make it a 6-pack challenge. Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon entered the ring along with Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan.

While McMahon said he believes Cena would be a worthy addition to the title fight and Smackdown Live is the “land of opportunities”, Bryan said that the opportunities need to be earned. In a blockbuster announcement, Bryan said that Cena will take on WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event of the night, and if he wins, he will be added to the match.

The match between AJ Styles and John Cena started with the leader of the Cenation taking early charge. The fight came to full blows after Cena locked the Phenomenal One into a submission move, STF. But the Champion rolled over and slammed him on the mat. The two started fighting outside the ring, with Cena going for a close line. But Styles moved away and the 16-time World Champion slammed himself on to the staircase.

Styles tried to take advantage but Cena delivered a vicious attitude adjustment out of nowhere to Styles on the table. He got inside the ring forcing the referee to start the count. But Styles found a way to get back in the ring and delivered a calf crusher to Cena. Just when it looked Cena would tap out, he looked at the Wrestlemania signboard and then rolled over to pick up Styles for another attitude adjustment. He went down for a pin and Styles could not beat the three-count, giving Cena the win, and officially making the title fight at WWE Fastlane into a six-pack match.

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin entered the ring to beat Cena, but Ziggler intervened and single-handedly got rid of the trio. He then tried to smack Styles before he met with an attitude adjustment from John Cena in the closing moments of Smackdown Live.

Other results:

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Aiden English

The Usos and The New Day came face to face and rekindled their rivalry

Ruby Riott def. Naomi

Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn

