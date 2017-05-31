WWE Smackdown Live Results: First women’s Money in the Bank ladder match announced

WWE announced the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. (Source: WWE) WWE announced the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. (Source: WWE)

The first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was announced on Tuesday by Shane McMahon, blue brand’s commissioner.

The night saw Kevin Owens talking about the upcoming pay-per-view. He said that he will he will be “the face and champion of the entire WWE” before welcoming Shinsuke Nakamura, who got a lot of heat from the US camp.

In the Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura fight against Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens, Owens got the better of Zayn, taking him down in the corner.

However, an inside fight between Corbin and Owens ended up giving the winning glory to Zayn and Nakamura.

The match among Tamina, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Becky Lynch did not begin as all five women fight each other with chaos in the ring. McMahon announced later that all these women will fight in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Breezango wins the match against the Colons while Dolph Ziggler wins vs AJ Styles via pinfall after he aimed at Styles’ eyes to escape the Calf Crusher.

The Fashion Police earned the victory when Breeze, dressed as Janitor Carl, hit Primo to get his team back into the winner’s circle.

Randy Orton also made an appearance for the first time on Smackdown Live, ensuring revenge against Jinder Mahal and regaining the WWE Championship in their rematch at WWE Money in the Bank.

