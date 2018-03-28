WWE Smackdown Live results: Daniel Bryan issues challenge to Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania

Daniel Bryan vows to demolish the ‘Yep’ movement at Wrestlemania. (Source: WWE) Daniel Bryan vows to demolish the ‘Yep’ movement at Wrestlemania. (Source: WWE)

This week’s Smackdown Live saw the aftermath of the destruction paved by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to WWE General Manager Daniel Bryan. The former four-time WWE Champion, who was cleared for in-ring action last week by WWE doctors, came out to address the last week’s fallout and went on to issue a challenge to the ‘Yep Movement’ at the ‘Shows of the Shows’. Bryan said that he will pair up with Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon to take on Zayn and Owens in a tag-team match at Wrestlemania 2018.

The 36-year old wreslter further added that even though McMahon who is currently suffering from a case of acutre diverticulitis after the brutal assault laid down by Owens and Zayn to him couple of weeks back, will be ready to compete at Wrestlemania 34. The creater of the original ‘Yes Movement” further said that if him and McMahon won the match, Zayn and Owens will remain fired from the blue brand. But in case, Owens and Zayn pick up the victory, then they would be reinstated back to Smackdown LIVE roster.

Further adding intensity to the fight, Bryan said that he has single motive behind entering Wrestlemania and that is to ‘pulverize’ the ‘Yep Movement’.

Other Results:

Jinder Mahal & Rusev def. Randy Orton & Bobby Roode

Becky Lynch def. Ruby Riott

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers ended in calamity

Dolph Ziggler def. Tyler Breeze

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Shelton Benjamin

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd