WWE Smackdown Live Results: Bobby Roode is the new United States Champion

Bobby Roode is the new US Champion. (Source: WWE) Bobby Roode is the new US Champion. (Source: WWE)

The finals of the month-long SmackDown US title tournament culminated with a glorious win for Bobby Roode. Roode, who defeated Mojo Rawley in the Second Round to enter the finals, took on Jinder Mahal in the main event. With the Singh Brothers banned from ringside, it was an evenly contested affair. While Mahal did have the upper hand early on in the match and inflicted quite a lot of damage to Roode’s ribs, the ‘glorious one’ made a late comeback in the match. In the final moments, he reversed the ‘Khallas’ to produce his own Glorious DDT and seal a memorable win.

Earlier, the night began with Jinder Mahal kicked off Team Blue by taking on Xavier Woods, with the winner advancing to the Final of the United States Championship Tournament. However, despite a valiant showing from Woods, it was Mahal who progressed to the next round.

After an incredibly intense staredown last week, Bobby Roode faced off with Mojo Rawley on SmackDown LIVE and won the match to make it to the main event of the night, which as mentioned above, he won triumphantly.

Other Results:

The Riott Squad defeated Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch

Jinder Mahal def. Xavier Woods in the Second Round of the United States Title Tournament

Bobby Roode def. Mojo Rawley in the Second Round of the United States Title Tournament

