WWE Smackdown Live results: Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler advance to WWE title fight against AJ Styles at Fastlane

In an unexpected turn of events, the triple-threat match at Fastlane between WWE Champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the title, will now be a fatal-5 way match with Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler advancing to be a part of the fight. Corbin and Ziggler were supposed to start off Smackdown Live with a single’s competition, with the winner of the match getting added to the title fight at Fastlane. But the match was interrupted by the “Yep Movement” as Owens and Zayn incapacitated both the opponents.

Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon provided the solution to the conundrum saying that Corbin will take on Owens and Zayn will fight against Ziggler, and if Corbin and Ziggler win, they will both be added to the WWE title fight. He added that Zayn could not be at ringside during Owen’s fight and vice-versa, or else they both will be disqualified from the match.

Without the help of his “best friend”, Owens suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the “Lone Wolf”, who delivered a picture-perfect “End of Days” and pinned his opponent. Ziggler, who was also looking to advance to the fight, said before the match that a “Wrestlemania main event” has always eluded his career, and he will get the opportunity to do so at any cost.

He started his fight against Zayn with full aggression, charging early, but in a match that went down to the wire, he suffered an early setback with a vicious drop by his opponent from the second rope. Ziggler, though managed to recover and launched a superkick on Zayn’s face and then went down for a pinfall to claim the victory, making the title bout at Fastlane into a fatal-five way match.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

Charlotte Flair def. Sarah Logan

Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal attempted to answer Bobby Roode’s US Open Challenge

The New Day def. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

