WWE Smackdown LIVE Results: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura unite to fracture the ‘Yep’ movement

A confident Men’s Royal Rumble match winner Shinsuke Nakamure opened the WWE Smackdown show on Tuesday with the promise that he will take down AJ Styles in their title bout at WrestleMania. However, he was interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who were angry on being robbed of the chance of becoming co-WWE Champions at Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles decided to interrupt the interaction and took the side of The King of Strong Style. Even though the Phenomenal One was excited and looking forward to his WrestleMania match against Nakamura, he proposed a dream team to take Owens and Zayn down later that night. A disinterested KO and Sami were knocked off the ring apron.

The twist to the story came when SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan informed them that they would indeed be facing Styles and Nakamura later the same day. Not just that, due to the controversial end to their title bout at Royal Rumble, Zayn and Owens would get another opportunity by facing off against one another next week on SmackDown LIVE with the winner going on to face Styles for the title at WWE Fastlane.

The monumental clash saw Zayn leaving the clash twice after being angered by Owens. With him gone, Owens could not hold the fort for long and fell to Nakamura’s pinpoint Kinshasa.

At the backstage, Sami said that he planned on exiting Owens’ shadow. Is this the end of the ‘Yep’ movement?

Other results:

Rusev def. Kofi Kingston, Zack Ryder and Jinder Mahal to earn a United States Title opportunity

The Bludgeon Brothers def. local competitors

Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger

Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable def. Breezango

