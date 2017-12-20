WWE Smackdown Live results: AJ Styles join forces with Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura to beat Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

WWE World Champions AJ Styles delivered a Phenomenal Forearm to Kevin Owens. (Source: WWE) WWE World Champions AJ Styles delivered a Phenomenal Forearm to Kevin Owens. (Source: WWE)

It was a night of repercussions from Sunday’s “Clash of Champions” in this week’s Smackdown Live after the controversial ending to the tag team match between the team of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan, who did a fast-count at the pay-per-view to hand over the victory to Owens and Zayn explained to Smackdown Commissioner that his actions were carried out with McMahon’s best interests in mind, as he had made some questionable refereeing decisions in the ring. After a heated discussion, McMahon agreed, shook hands with Bryan and left him in-charge of the day.

Bryan announced that in the main event of the night, Owens and Zayn will team up with Modern-Day Maharaja to take on the team of Nakamura, The Viper and WWE World Champions AJ Styles.

In the 6-man tag team match, all hell broke loose after Singh Brothers, Samir and Sunil, tried to intervene to give Mahal’s team the victory. But Orton was quick to pounce on the two and delivered a double DDT from the second rope to end both of them- “Vintage Orton”.

Orton’s action put the two out of the picture, as AJ Styles leaped up the top rope to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm to Owens, as the Viper delivered an RKO “out of nowhere” to Mahal. Nakamura, who was the legal man in the ring ended the opposition with a deadly Kinshasa Knee Strike to Sami Zayn, and went down for the pinfall, to give his side the victory.

Other results

Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan had words in the wake of the WWE Clash of Champions controversy

Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable def. The Usos

Dolph Ziggler’s Championship Celebration ended in bizarre fashion (Ziggler said the WWE Universe doesn’t deserve him and left the title belt in the middle of the ring)

Charlotte Flair & Naomi def. Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan

The New Day def. Rusev & Aiden English

