WWE Smackdown Live results: AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn to compete in triple-threat-match at Fastlane

WWE Smackdown Live on Tuesday kicked off with Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon raising some heavy accusations against Daniel Bryan of not listening to the WWE Universe and giving the same two members of the roster – Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – WWE title opportunities. Bryan, who reminded that the main event of the night will see the two competing against each other for a chance to fight against WWE Champion AJ Styles at Fastlane, said he is just trying to fix the error committed by the referee at Royal Rumble.

In the main event, Owens and Zayn started slow, being reluctant initially to hurt their “best friend”, as Styles watched from the ringside, joining Baron Saxton, Tom Phillips and Corey Graves in the commentator’s box. Zayn took the first cheap shot against Owens, slapping him on the face, which riled Owens to do the same and then he started bad-mouthing his opponent. Owens’ words infuriated Zayn as he started going hammer and tongs at Owens.

With the two wrestlers knowing each other since childhood, both were easily able to predict their opponents and the match went back-and-forth, with each getting a chance to pin the other, but failing to do so. Owens bad-mouthed Zayn once again and tried to go for a pop-up powerbomb. But his “Yep Movement” partner countered the move with a reverse suplex, followed by a “Blue Thunderbomb” as he went for another pin. But Owens once again kicked out.

As the action spilled outside, Zayn went to confront Styles who was sitting in the commentator’s chair. A frustrated Styles could not control himself and beat Zayn and Owens both, as the match was declared disqualified. Amid the confusion, WWE Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan came out to announce that at WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Styles will take on both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match for the WWE Championship title.

WWE Smackdown Results:

Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan

The Bludgeon Brothers def. Enhancement Talents

WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode def. Rusev

Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable def. The Ascension

