WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: AJ Styles defeats Kevin Owens to retain US title, Bobby Roode debuts

The nights after Summerslam always prove to be exciting and Smackdown Live lived up to its expectations. After AJ Styles retained the United States Title both Owens and Styles were right back in each other’s face. Owens reiterated his thoughts that he was denied a win due to unfair advantage. Demanding a rematch, KO also demanded that he choose the referee.

However, the surprise of the evening came when Smackdown became glorious with the arrival of former NXT Champion Bobby Roode. On his debut, Roode put an impressive performance as he defeated Aiden English. However, the string of surprises did not end there as SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan revealed another new addition to Smackdown- Shelton Benjamin.

After the loss at Summerslam, Japanese rock star Shinsuke Nakamura had his share of revenge when he took on The Singh Brothers in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match.

In the main event of the night, Kevin Owens took on Aj Styles but chose Baron Corbin as the special guest referee. Corbin agreed to the officiating role on the condition that KO gives him an opportunity to challenge him for the United States Title if he wins back the championship, to which Owens agreed.

While Corbin remained fair through the match, towards the end a shove by AJ Styles changed his stand. As he attempted to take down Styles, Shane McMahon interfered and ensured it doesn’t happen. A frustrated Corbin left the ring and Shane-O-Mac donned the role of a referee. This left Kevin Owens a bit distracted and allowed Styles to hit the phenomenal fore-arm.

Smackdown Live Results:

The Usos def. The Hype Bros

Naomi & Becky Lynch def. Natalya & Carmella

