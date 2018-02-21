WWE Smackdown LIVE results: Baron Corbin demolishes Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn after losing to AJ Styles

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin with a vicious “Phenomenal Forearm”. (Source: WWE) AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin with a vicious “Phenomenal Forearm”. (Source: WWE)

An old rivalry was reignited on this week’s Smackdown Live with “Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin taking on WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match as the main event. The night started with “The Phenomenal One” claiming that he will reign supreme in the fatal-5-way match at Fastlane in spite of the odds stacked against him. He was interrupted by Baron Corbin in the middle of his speech. The former United States Champion said he can beat Styles and others at Fastlane before a visibly irritated Kevin Owens came out and said he could have beaten Dolph Ziggler if he had an entire night to prepare like Sami Zayn did.

WWE Chairman Shane McMahon came out and announced that Ziggler will take on Owens while in the main event of the evening, Corbin will fight against Styles. Kevin Owens won his fight with a bit of help from his “best friend” Zayn, signalling the two will be working towards solving their disputes.

In the main event, Corbin, who has won twice against Styles in the past, went on to display a confident front, using his size and strength to his advantage. The strategy worked and Styles found it difficult to use his offensive moves early on. But, just like always, the 2-time WWE World Champion found a way to get out of the fiddle and launched a vicious phenomenal forearm on his opponent to claim the victory. Corbin had no chance to get up from the three-count as Styles went on to celebrate the huge win before he was attacked by re-united Zayn and Owens.

The duo beat Styles out of the ring, but Corbin, who was still inside, found a burst of energy and planted a distracted Zayn with an “End of Days”. Owens came inside to help his friend, but met with a similar fate, leaving the Lone Wolf standing tall inside the ring.

WWE Smackdown LIVE Results:

Kevin Owens def. Dolph Ziggler

Jinder Mahal delivers a “Roode Awakening”

The Riott Squad def. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch & Naomi

The New Day def. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at WWE Fastlane

The Bludgeon Brothers def. local competitors

