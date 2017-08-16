WWE SmackDown Live: Jinder Mahal defeats Baron Corbin after Money in the Bank cash-in

Baron Corbin cashed in his Money in the Bank contract opportunity but it evaporated in mere seconds thanks to John Cena. (source: WWE) Baron Corbin cashed in his Money in the Bank contract opportunity but it evaporated in mere seconds thanks to John Cena. (source: WWE)

With Summerslam five days away, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers first had another occasion to celebrate — Indian Independence Day. However, Shinsuke Nakamura came in to spoil the party.

Later on in the evening Mahal’s previous opponent Randy Orton blindsided Rusev out of nowhere. While on the other hand Tensions continued to rise between AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon

But it was in the main event that all the drama unfolded.In a first-time-ever encounter, John Cena clashed with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in one of the biggest main events in SmackDown history. as the match got tense towards the end, following Cena connecting on Mahal with a Super AA from the turnbuckles, Baron Corbin rushed out and attacked The Cenation Leader before he could capitalize and pin Mahal. The Lone Wolf then proceeded to assault Cena, knocking him down with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

After exiting the ring, Corbin realized the amount of damage Mahal had absorbed and bolted back to the squared circle to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Lone Wolf handed the contract to the official, and the bell rang as soon as a staggered Mahal used the ropes to struggle back to his feet. However, Cena began to stir on the ring apron, so Corbin knocked him down with a firm punch to the face. The distraction allowed Mahal to sneak up behind The Lone Wolf and roll him up for the shocking pinfall.

In one of the most jaw-dropping moments in SmackDown LIVE history, Corbin’s Money in the Bank contract opportunity evaporated in mere seconds. Mahal heads to The Biggest Event of the Summer with his WWE Title in tow, while Corbin’s match with Cena this Sunday just got far more personal.

SMACK DOWN LIVE RESULTS:

The Usos defeated The New Day

Natalya defeated Becky Lynch

