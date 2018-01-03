WWE Smackdown Live: AJ Styles will take on Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn for WWE Championship title at Royal Rumble

Shane McMahon was in AJ Styles corner during his match with Sami Zayn. (WWE Smackdown Live) Shane McMahon was in AJ Styles corner during his match with Sami Zayn. (WWE Smackdown Live)

After Kevin Owens gained a controversial victory over AJ Styles at Smackdown Live last week, Commissioner Shane McMahon discussed the ongoing tensions in the roster with General Manager Daniel Bryan at the start of the show on Wednesday. McMahon announced that he will stay at Styles corner in his match against Zayn, which was the main event, to ensure a fair result. In his response, Bryan announced that Owens will stay in Zayn’s corner in the match, while he will also remain around the ring during the match as a neutral party.

The match kicked off with “The Phenomenal One” punishing his opponent, with Owens, McMahon and Bryan watching from outside the ring. Zayn found his moments in the match, with Styles suffering from injuries he had suffered in the past few weeks. But the twist in the fight came in the final moments when Owens decided to intervene after the referee took a fall and became incapacitated.

Owens’ interference escalated things between him and McMahon and they both got into a fight. McMahon then asked the official to banish the former US Champion from the ringside. But, Bryan, who had been quiet so far, suggested to referee that McMahon should also be banished along with Owens.

With all the drama going on around the ring, an opportunistic Zayn took advantage and slammed a distracted Styles with a Helluva Kick, and then pinned him for a three-fall count. A frustrated Styles took a microphone and asked for a 2-on-1 handicap match against Zayn and Owens. Bryan accepted Styles’ challenge but added that the match will take place at Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship belt.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

The Riott Squad def. Natalya, Carmella & Tamina

Xavier Woods def. Aiden English in the first round of the United States Championship Tournament

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango (No result)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

