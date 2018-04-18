WWE SmackDown LIVE: AJ Styles-Daniel Bryan fight against Rusev Dey-Adien English with no result

WWE SmackDownl LIVE Results from Tuesday Night. (WWE Photo) WWE SmackDownl LIVE Results from Tuesday Night. (WWE Photo)

WWE SmackDown has superstars and and there is no lack of drama at the event. SmackDown’s Tuesday show was yet another example of why more superstars are moving towards it. But the show was dominated by AJ Styles and his tag team with Aiden English. The show began with Styles ranting about Shinsuke Nakamura after he had interrupted his match against Daniel Bryan last week. He wanted to summon Nakamura again but Rusev and English showed up. Styles asked Rusev if he wanted to a fight right now. Both got the first fight of the night. Rusev was almost going to tap out when English attacked Styles. Rusev survived a beating from Styles but he lost by disqualification. Just when Rusev and English were going to take on Styles, Bryan came in to help the WWE Champion.

Just when it seemed an end to this tag-team rivalry with Rusev and English sneaking out, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige appeared and she decided that the main event of the night will be a tag-team match — AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan vs Rusev & Aiden English.

That is what happened later in the night. Styles and Bryan teamed up against Rusev and English. The former duo were dominating and almost had hte win when Nakamura blindsided Styles, who was on the ring apron. And then Bryan was give a big boot by Big Cass, escalating their earlier heated exchange.

Other results from SmackDown LIVE

Jeff Hardy defeated Shelton Benjamin

Harper defeated Jey Uso

Samoa Joe defeated Sin Cara

SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella threw her ’Mellabration

Charlotte Flair defeated Billie Kay and Asuka emerged on SmackDown LIVE

