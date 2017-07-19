WWE Smackdown: Jinder Mahal brings Punjabi Prison back, watch

Punjabi Prison is back! (Source: WWE) Punjabi Prison is back! (Source: WWE)

Sticking to his promise that he made a week back, the Modern Day Maharaja and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal brought the dreaded Punjabi Prison to SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday. Jinder and The Singh Brothers decended in the structure which was lowered as the Modern Day Mahraja promised that the prison will be the final resting place of Randy Orton’s legacy.

The Singh brothers tell the rules of the dreaded prison – There are 4 doors and each one will be attended by a referee. When instructed by a competitor, each door will open and remain open for just 60 seconds. The door will shut after the 60 seconds and it will remain shut for the rest of the match. The outer structure has no doors. The only way to win the match is by climbing out of both structures.

The fans desperately wanted Orton to come as Jinder dictated that the most important rule is that there is no rule. Jinder said that he would enter the prison with Orton on Sunday but only one would come out!

Never one to take a verbal lashing lightly, Orton arrived on the scene, taking in the prison and slowly climbing the imposing structure. The Apex Predator stated his intentions to end Mahal’s daysThe Punjabi Prison Match returns when Orton looks to dethrone The Modern-Day Maharaja as WWE Champion, adding he has nothing to lose and reminding Mahal that he has the weight of 1.3 billion people on his back.

Also to feature on Tuesday was John Cena, who was rather getting patriotic and waving the United States flag. However, the moment of patriotism was cut short when The Bulgarian Brute viciously attacked him, making a major statement ahead of Sunday. If Rusev repeats the feat this Sunday, he will claim a monumental victory over The Cenation Leader.

