WWE SmackDown results: Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton come face to face ahead of Money in the Bank

Jinder Mahal is the current WWE Champion. (Source: WWE) Jinder Mahal is the current WWE Champion. (Source: WWE)

Ahead of the WWE pay per view, Money in the Bank, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal faced Randy Orton in the squared circle on Tuesday and stated his intention of taking down the Viper in his hometown during the next pay per view.

“This Sunday, I will prove that Randy Orton is a coward,” said Mahal. While he was speaking in his native language Punjabi, Orton sprung a surprise attack on the Modern-Day Maharaja and left the ring before Mahal could even get up.

The New Day and Breezango entrance were as spectacular as their win against the Usos and the Colons. Xavier Woods led the charge as his team left The Usos and The Colons reeling. He got the pin to claim victory for the New Day and Breezango.

In the women’s division, Tamina suffered an ambush when Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault for the victory. This was before Lana interfered with a sit-out spinebuster.

Charlotte Flair and Natalya faced each other in the ring with the first-time-ever Women’s Money in the Bank on their mind. Flair emerged victorious over Natalya’s offence, knocking her with strong kicks and getting the three-count to claim the win.

Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles won the match via pinfall after defeating Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. Nakamura was knocked off the ladder, and Corbin started attacking his own tag team.

Mojo Rawley, who lost to Mahal last week, got encouraged when Zack Ryder returned on his side. The reunited pair looked confident and claimed that they were ready to ‘attend to some unfinished business.’

Meanwhile, in the main event of the night, all the participants in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match took on each other in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. But it was Sami Zayn who secured the win for his side – featuring Aj Styles and Shunsuke Nakamura. But after the win, Nakamura grabbed a ladder and went on top to reclaim the money in the bank – showing his superiority and maybe a sign of things to come.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd