WWE Royal Rumble Results: Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka win Royal Rumble matches; Ronda Rousey gate crashes party

Shinsuke Nakamura prevailed in the WWE Royal Rumble by sending Roman Reigns over the top rope to give Smackdown Live! the edge over rival brand Raw. In the process, Nakamura registered a match up with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship which will take place at Wrestlemania. In the women’s Royal Rumble match – a first for the women’s division – Asuka fought off tough resistance at the end to make a milestone for herself by eliminating Nikki Bella. Asuka will have a chance to pick which side of the women’s championship she wants to compete with in the weeks to come. The current champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte were seated ringside when Asuka won the Royal Rumble and joined her in the ring upon the completion of the match.

The Road to Wresltemania began with AJ Styles putting his title on the line against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a two-on-one handicap match. Styles continued to hoist the title belt up above his head and keep it near him by beating the duo. Owens had gone for a pop-up powerbomb which Styles converted to go on and pin ‘KO’.

In the two tag team matches, The Usos retained their title on Smackdown Live! but the short-lived reign of Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan came to an end. The Usos got the better of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin while Rollins-Jordan finally had the title taken away from The Bar members Sheamus and Cesaro.

In the men’s royal rumble, Nakamura entered 14th and fought off the challenge of extreme competitors to emerge victorious. With the return of Rey Mysterio, the battle lines were drawn with six WWE Superstars remaining in the ring – John Cena, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Shinsuka Nakamura. That list reduced to four when Reigns eliminated Randy Orton and Mysterio was sent out by Finn Balor.

Balor’s arduous stay in the ring, almost an hour, came to an end at John Cena’s expense. He entered the ring at No 2 position but couldn’t go on to book himself early for the Wrestlemania. The King of Strong Style, Nakamura, then eliminated both John Cena and Reigns to win the Royal Rumble on his first appearance.

The triple threat match between Brock Lesnar, Kane and Braun Strowman left plenty disappointed with the underwhelming nature of the match. Despite the barrage of broken furniture in the past few weeks and even on Royal Rumble, the oomph factor was missing. However, it was enough for Lesnar to extend his streak as WWE World Championship beyond the 301 days mark.

In the women’s Royal Rumble, there were plenty of surprises with many former Superstars making a comeback. The list was highlighted by the LITA, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, Bella Twins and a staggering 30th entrant Trish Stratus. With three ladies remaining in the ring – the Bella Twins and Asuka, Nikki sent Brie over the top rope even as she tried to get back to her feet at the apron. Asuka then finished off the match in a tricky manoeuver to ready herself for the Wrestlemania showdown with either Bliss or Charlotte.

Before she could make the announcement, an unfamiliar music played and out walked former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey. As she walked into the ring, she shook all three ladies’ hands before pointing at the Wrestlemania sign and leaving the ring. But she wasn’t done. Rousey took in the applause and the euphoria of the stunned WWE Universe before walking across to the commentator’s table and shaking Stephanie McMahon’s hand. To make her appearance even more special, she was wearing the jacket of her close friend and late WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

WWE Royal Rumble Results:

Bobby Roode def. Mojo Rawley in a United States Championship Open Challenge Match

The Revival def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Six-Man Cruiserweight Tag Team Kickoff Match: Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado def. Drew Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher & TJP

WWE Championship 2-on-1 Handicap Match: AJ Styles (c) def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championship 2-out-of-3-Falls Match: The Usos (c) def. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: Shinsuke Nakamura wins the right to battle WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro & Sheamus def. Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c)

Universal Championship Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar (c) def. Braun Strowman vs. Kane

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Asuka won the first-ever 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match to receive a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey gatecrashed WWE Royal Rumble

