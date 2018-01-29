Latest News

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Results: Shinsuke Nakamura eliminates Roman Reigns to win the Rumble

Shinsuke Nakamura had to ward off a tough challenge by 29 other superstars after entering the rumble at number-14.

Shinsuke Nakamura eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn a World Title opportunity at WrestleMania. In a post-match interview, The King of Strong Style announced that he would challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at Wrestlemania. The day after WrestleMania 33, Shinsuke Nakamura debuted as a SmackDown Superstar and hence this win makes it even more special for Nakamura.

However, it was not before Nakamura had ward off a tough challenge by multiple superstars after entering the rumble at number-14. Early on Nakamura eliminated Sami Zayn and then fought his way amidst 29 others wrestlers.

As more and more eliminations took place it ultimately boiled down to the six men left in the ring – Nakamura, Reigns, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio. While Reigns eliminated Orton, Mysterio was thrown out by Balor. However, John Cena then threw out Balor moments later – much to the shock of WWE Universe. But Cena’s moment did not last long as a Kinshasa by Nakamura sent him tumbling over the ropes.

It finally boiled down to the two men left in the ring – Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura. Reigns seemed to have the match in hand as he hit a spear but while attempting to repeat his move was hit by a Kinshasa and subsequently tossed out of the ring as a delighted Nakamura won his first, Rumble.

