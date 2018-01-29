WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Results: Shinsuke Nakamura eliminates Roman Reigns to win the Rumble

- WWE Royal Rumble 2018 LIVE updates: Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch start off 30-woman Royal Rumble
- WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live streaming: When and where to watch Royal Rumble live, TV channel, online streaming
- WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Match card: John Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns to compete in 30-man Royal Rumble
Shinsuke Nakamura eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn a World Title opportunity at WrestleMania. In a post-match interview, The King of Strong Style announced that he would challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at Wrestlemania. The day after WrestleMania 33, Shinsuke Nakamura debuted as a SmackDown Superstar and hence this win makes it even more special for Nakamura.
However, it was not before Nakamura had ward off a tough challenge by multiple superstars after entering the rumble at number-14. Early on Nakamura eliminated Sami Zayn and then fought his way amidst 29 others wrestlers.
KINSHA– NOPE… SPEAR!!!#RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/AtZo9JyUdm
— WWE (@WWE) 29 January 2018
As more and more eliminations took place it ultimately boiled down to the six men left in the ring – Nakamura, Reigns, Finn Bálor, John Cena, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio. While Reigns eliminated Orton, Mysterio was thrown out by Balor. However, John Cena then threw out Balor moments later – much to the shock of WWE Universe. But Cena’s moment did not last long as a Kinshasa by Nakamura sent him tumbling over the ropes.
It finally boiled down to the two men left in the ring – Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura. Reigns seemed to have the match in hand as he hit a spear but while attempting to repeat his move was hit by a Kinshasa and subsequently tossed out of the ring as a delighted Nakamura won his first, Rumble.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App