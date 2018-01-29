WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Results: Rey Mysterio, The Hurricane make shocking returns

Rey Mysterio entered at number 27 much to the delight of WWE Universe. Rey Mysterio entered at number 27 much to the delight of WWE Universe.

The Royal Rumble is renowned for its spring of surprises that it can produce and the 2018 men’s Royal Rumble had no shortage of those. With several spots up for grabs at this years 30-man Rumble, returning legends like Rey Mysterio and NXT stars such as NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

At number 27 entered the ultimate underdog, Rey Mysterio. This was followed by huge cheers across the venue of Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mysterio, who looked in great condition, delivered a double 619 to Roman Reigns and John Cena and was among the last five contestants before being eliminated by Finn Balor. This was Mysterio’s first appearance since leaving WWE in February 2015. Whether he will continue to feature in WWE is a matter of conjecture as there is no official world on it.

Apart from Mysterio, another former superstar – The Hurricane made a spectacular entry at number 21. He too was greeted with wild cheers. Another superstar who made his way back at number 30, was former WWE Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler returned after having walked out of the ring and leaving the US Championship.

Other notable entries included NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and the Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole. Almas was the one who eliminated the maverick Kofi Kingston.

