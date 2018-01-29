WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Brock Lesnar successfully defends Universal Championship, defeats Braun Strowman and Kane

Brock Lesnar successfully defended the Universal Championship. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar successfully defended the Universal Championship. (Source: WWE)

Brock Lesnar, Kane and Braun Strowman all together in a ring at the same time is a perfect recipe for carnage and destruction. That is exactly what transpired in the Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship where Brock Lesnar successfully defended his title. But that was not before all three men went through a gargantuan battle.

The WWE Universal Championship triple threat match kicked off with an early shot to by Strowman to Lesnar’s ear and this led to the Beast respond with a massive punch. As the match progressed it continued to get vicious and hard-hitting as weapons – steel chairs and tables were brought out. All the three contestants suffered a lot of damage. Later, with two tables in the ring, Strowman sent Lesnar through a table set up in the ring with a huge power slam. Not the one to back down from a challenge, Lesnar then sent Strowman through one of the announce tables with a vicious F-5. But Brock wasn’t done there, as he toppled the main announce table over onto Strowman and then F-5’d Kane through the final announce table.

Shockingly, Strowman did get back on his feet and got back into the ring. But a brawl with Kane saw him land on the apron outside. Taking the opportunity, Lesnar hit Kane with an F-5 and pinned him to retain the title.

