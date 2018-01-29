WWE Royal Rumble 2018 LIVE updates: Who will win the 30-man Royal Rumble to headline Wrestlemania?

John Cena and Roman Reigns will also complete in 30-man Royal Rumble fight. (Source: WWE) John Cena and Roman Reigns will also complete in 30-man Royal Rumble fight. (Source: WWE)

The stage is set for the beginning of Road to Wrestlemania with Royal Rumble 2018. This time, history will be created as for the first time in history, there will be two rumble matches. Apart from the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble fight, there will also be first-ever 30-woman Royal Rumble match that will feature the likes of Asuka, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and other superstars. All the titles, except the Intercontinental title and the Women’s Championship will also be competed at the pay-per-view. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will compete in a triple threat fight against Braun Strowman and Kane for the title. WWE Champion AJ Styles will compete in a 3-0n-1 title bout against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. With Royal Rumble kicking off, at least one question will finally be answered – who will go on to headline Wrestlemania?

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 LIVE updates:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd