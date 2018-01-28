WWE Royal Rumble 2018 live streaming: When and where to watch Royal Rumble live, TV channel, online streaming

Brock Lesnar will compete against Braun Strowman and Kane in triple threat for WWE Universal title. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar will compete against Braun Strowman and Kane in triple threat for WWE Universal title. (Source: WWE)

The 31st Royal Rumble event will have two rumble matches this time. It is for the first time that a 30-Women Royal Rumble match will happen at the pay-per-view. The match will feature the likes of Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and several other woman wrestling superstars. Apart from the Women’s Royal Rumble, there will also be the traditional 30-men Royal Rumble match that will feature 16-time WWE Champion John Cena, along with Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more superstars.

When will WWE Royal Rumble 2018 take place?

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 will take place on Monday, January 29, 2018. It will be the first time that a 30-Women Royal Rumble match will happen at the pay-per-view.

Where is WWE Royal Rumble 2018 taking place?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2018 is taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Apart from the Rumble matches, all the titles, except for the Intercontinental Championship, will also be defended at the event this year.

What time does the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 begin?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2018 begins at 3.30 am with the pre-show. The main show will be telecast live from 5:30 pm IST onwards.

Which TV channel will telecast the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 LIVE?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2018 will be broadcast live on Ten 1 / 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3 / 3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE Royal Rumble 2018?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2018 will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website. You can also track progress of the WWE Royal Rumble 2018 on Indianexpress.com.

