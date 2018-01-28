WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Fight card: John Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns to compete in 30-man Royal Rumble

Stephanie McMahon will join the commentary team during the historic match. Stephanie McMahon will join the commentary team during the historic match.

The Road to Wrestlemania is set to begin from Monday with the 31st Royal Rumble event that will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be the first time that a 30-Women Royal Rumble match will happen at the pay-per-view, and hence there will be two rumble matches at the event. Stephanie McMahon, who made the announcement about the historic match at an episode of Monday Night Raw, recently took to Twitter to announce that she will be joining the commentary box during the match that will feature the likes of Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch and several other woman wrestling superstars.

Apart from the Women’s Royal Rumble, there will also be the traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match that will feature 16-time WWE Champion John Cena, along with Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more superstars.

The rules of both the matches are same- an opponent has to be the last man (and woman, this time) standing in the ring after throwing all the other 29 superstars out of the ring from the top of the rope. Two fighters will start the fight and one superstar will keep entering after every 2 minutes. An opponent is eliminated only when both feet touch the ground. The winner will get a chance to headline Wrestlemania by competing for the WWE Title at the grandest stage of them all.

Apart from the Rumble matches, all the titles, except for the Intercontinental Championship, will also be defended at the event this year. While WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will compete in a triple-threat match against Braun Strowman and Kane, WWE Champion AJ Styles will compete in a 2-on-1 match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 fight card:

Men’s 30-man Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Braun Strowman vs Kane for WWE Universal Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (Handicap Match) for WWE Championship

Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) vs. The Bar: Sheamus & Cesaro for Raw Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin (2-of-3 Falls Match) for SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Kickoff Show

Bobby Roode (c) vs. TBA United States Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Revival

Kalisto, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Jack Gallagher & Drew Gulak

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd