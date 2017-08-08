WWE Raw Video: Brock Lesnar gives glimpse of SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar unleashed ‘The Beast’ inside him on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Brock Lesnar unleashed ‘The Beast’ inside him on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

The Miz wasn’t happy after being smacked by Kurt Angle’s son Jason Jordan last week while appearing on WWE Raw. The super star along with his posse termed as “Miztourage” called for the WWE Raw General Manager Angle to send out Jordan for another sit-down with the former Intercontinental champion on his “Miz TV” show. Kurt didn’t follow through on the attempt of taking the show hostage early on at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto but did sanction Jordan vs. Curtis Axel for later in the night. As for Miz TV itself, Angle gave the show another guest – Brock Lesnar.

Standing behind the Miztourage, The Miz didn’t let Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman deliver his introduction speech and interrupted him midway. He tried to call Lesnar’s bluff where he said he will quit the WWE should he lose to Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. And how wrong was The Miz.

With the microphone back in Heyman’s hands, he called on Lesnar to give an idea of what is to come at WWE SummerSlam in the fatal four-way Universal title clash. And boy did he deliver! With multiple suplexes, trio of F-5s and a triumphant walk through the ruins, Lesnar had given a quick idea of what one can expect on August 20.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd