Latest News

WWE Raw Video: Brock Lesnar gives glimpse of SummerSlam

WWE Universe got a sneak-peek into what they can expect come WWE SummerSlam on August 20 when Brock Lesnar puts his Universal title on the line against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a fatal four-way match.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 8, 2017 4:43 pm
wwe raw, wwe summerslam, brock lesnar, lesnar f5, lesnar suplex, lesnar video, wwe videos, wwe raw video, sports news, wwe news, indian express Brock Lesnar unleashed ‘The Beast’ inside him on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)
Related News

The Miz wasn’t happy after being smacked by Kurt Angle’s son Jason Jordan last week while appearing on WWE Raw. The super star along with his posse termed as “Miztourage” called for the WWE Raw General Manager Angle to send out Jordan for another sit-down with the former Intercontinental champion on his “Miz TV” show. Kurt didn’t follow through on the attempt of taking the show hostage early on at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto but did sanction Jordan vs. Curtis Axel for later in the night. As for Miz TV itself, Angle gave the show another guest – Brock Lesnar.

Standing behind the Miztourage, The Miz didn’t let Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman deliver his introduction speech and interrupted him midway. He tried to call Lesnar’s bluff where he said he will quit the WWE should he lose to Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. And how wrong was The Miz.

With the microphone back in Heyman’s hands, he called on Lesnar to give an idea of what is to come at WWE SummerSlam in the fatal four-way Universal title clash. And boy did he deliver! With multiple suplexes, trio of F-5s and a triumphant walk through the ruins, Lesnar had given a quick idea of what one can expect on August 20.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 17 -->
32
Zone B - Match 17
FT
46
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls (46-32)
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 18 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 18
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 19 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 19

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 