WWE Raw: The Undertaker rises in New York with big announcement

Undertaker returned to WWE Raw with a big announcement. (Source: WWE) Undertaker returned to WWE Raw with a big announcement. (Source: WWE)

On WWE Raw’s 25th anniversary with numerous legends of the sport in attendance and gracing the grand occassion, things kicked off with an introduction from legendary commentators Jim Ross and Jerry “the King” Lawler. It was followed by the McMahon family reveling in the show’s success but things took a downward turn with Stone Cold Steve Austin returning and delivering his signature move in the Stunner to Vince and Shane McMahon.

The show of A-listers continued before the familiar sound of “Dong” hit the arena in New York City and out walked the immortal The Undertaker. With immense hype over his return ever since he last dropped the hat into the ring at WWE Wrestlemania last year, it all paid off in the end as the legendary Undertaker announced he was going to enter the WWE Royal Rumble in a week’s time.

The Phenom takes the mic and lists down the athletes he’s put to the ground over the years. He highlights that the carnage began on this very sacred ground twenty five years ago and he’s been digging holes and any person who comes in his path, gets buried into the ground. For twenty five years, he’s pulled men from their pedestals and put them into the cold, dark Earth. And that list includes the likes of Stone Cold and Mick Foley as they were made to answer to the reaper.

Even his own brother, Kane had to answer to the reaper. They all tried and failed. He then proceeds to declare that all those who have fallen, it is now their time to rest in peace.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd