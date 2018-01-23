WWE Raw: Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to stun Vince McMahon; watch video

WWE Raw in its 25th anniversary saw a coming together of Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw in its 25th anniversary saw a coming together of Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin. (Source: WWE)

On the 25th year anniversary of WWE Raw, held manually on Monday, and the longest running sports entertainment show on TV, things kicked off by turning down the clock and the years with the shattering of glass and music playing. The night began with Shane McMahon and sister Stephanie burying the hatchet, if only momentarily, to revel in the glory of the brand built.

With Raw celebrating its 25th anniversary in two separate locations across New York City – at the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center – Raw and Smackdown Live Commissioners Stephanie and Shane came together to congratulate their father and CEO of the company Vince. As they introduced their father and presented him with a plaque to commemorate the achievement, Mr McMahon saw this tribute insufficient and proceeded to turn on his children and the WWE Universe as a whole. The boss claimed he singlehandedly transformed Raw into a big brand and had no one to share the credit with – at which point, the familiar tune of glass shattering began – and almost instantaneously, Vince’s face went white.

These two have shared a long history of animosity which has been visible on and off the ring including in numerous matches, as Stone Cold walked down the ramp at Barclays Center, the crowd went wild as they witnessed the confident walk to the ring yet another time. Fearing a beatdown, Mr McMahon proclaimed that he was too “brittle” to square of with Austin, while offering a “in his prime” Shane to a stunner instead.

With Shane decimated by The Rattlesnake, Mr McMahon tried to diffuse the situation by offering some beers as a peace offering. He even managed to secure one with his old rival before Austin in his typical avatar, stunned him too. Shane got up just in time and looked willing to share a toast with “Stone Cold” before Austin made it two-in-two.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd