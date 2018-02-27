WWE Raw Results: Triple H knocks down Kurt Angle after Stephanie McMahon apologises to Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey demanded an apology from Stephanie McMahon. (Source: WWE) Ronda Rousey demanded an apology from Stephanie McMahon. (Source: WWE)

Following the fallout of the events that unfolded at Elimination Chamber the previous night, WWE’s latest signing Ronda Rousey was asked to “explain” her actions by the WWE COO Triple H and Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion at the pay-per-view slammed Triple H through a table after which she was slapped on the face by Stephanie. The events took place after Angle claimed that Triple H and Stephanie were talking about how they will “own her” after she signs the contract and Stephanie called her a “Has-been” backstage.

On Monday Night Raw, the WWE’s most powerful couple entered the ring and called out Ronda and Angle in the ring. Stephanie said that even though, in the heat of the moment, she slapped Rousey which she should not have, but added that she is her “boss” and the “WWE owns Rousey now”. The Authority turned to Kurt Angle and asked him to come down and explain himself.

But instead of the former Olympic gold medallist, a visibly angry Rousey rushed towards the ring forcing the “Power Couple” to step out before Angle came out and controlled her. The WWE Raw General manager said that he “needs this job” and so he has to do what he is asked to and claimed that all his revelations at the Elimination Chamber were lies and issued an apology. A visibly happy Stephanie said that the matter is shut now but Rousey said that the matter will be closed when Stephanie apologises for the slap or else she will “rip her arm out of the socket”, which made the crowd start chanting “Rip it off!”

Stephanie issued a quick apology to Rousey – “I am terribly sorry, I am so terribly sorry, Ronda, I am sorry.” But before leaving the ring, Triple H took a cheap shot on Kurt Angle and knocked him down cold. The Authority ran backstage as Rousey looked after Angle in the closing moments.

WWE RAW Results:

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus def. Titus Worldwide (2-out-of-3-Falls Match)

Roman Reigns addressed Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Finn Bálor def. Intercontinental Champion The Miz

Seth Rollins def. Intercontinental Champion The Miz

Bray Wyatt challenged “Woken” Matt Hardy

John Cena addressed his Road to WrestleMania

Asuka, Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Mickie James

