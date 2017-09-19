WWE Raw Results: The Miz steals Jason Jordan’s limelight

WWE Raw on Monday night saw Jason Jordan winning for the first time in weeks but celebrations were shortlived. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw on Monday night saw Jason Jordan winning for the first time in weeks but celebrations were shortlived. (Source: WWE)

Jason Jordan faces The Miz at WWE No Mercy on Sunday night in a battle that has developed with the weeks gone by and the heat escalated with the information that the previous is WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle’s son. On WWE Raw on Monday at the SAP Centre in San Jose, California, just as Jordan celebrated his massive win against The Hardy Boyz, Elias and both members of The Miztourage in Raw’s Six-Pack Challenge main event, The Miz came out to end his moment of happiness by delivering a Skull-Crushing Finale and had some choice words to say.

The night began with The Miz demanding Angle of a WWE Intercontinental title match at WWE No Mercy thus ensuring himself of an appearance at a pay-per-view event. And much to his surprise, Angle obliged, not only by accepting his demand but also by announcing a Fatal Four Way match to ascertain his opponent. Initial list saw drawn to Elias, The Hardy Boyz and Jordan. But on The Miz’s pressing to include his own ‘Miztourage’, the manager once again concurred to include them in the, now, six man match.

Jordan who has had near misses in the past few weeks over WWE Raw Superstars, on Monday turned a leaf by beating five men in one go. Multiple times he came close to losing – once after being double teamed by the Miztourage and the Hardy Boyz before a close fall to Elias. He also had to endure the involvement of The Miz who threw him into the crowd at one stage. But just as he looked down and out, Jordan sprang again, catching The Axe Man in the Angle Slam-neckbreaker to book his way into the title match at WWE No Mercy.

WWE Raw Results

Nia Jax def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

Cesaro & Sheamus def. Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins to hand him his 115th consecutive defeat

Bray Wyatt def. Dustin Rhodes

Braun Strowman attacked Enzo Amore

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Gran Metalik

Jason Jordan won a Six-Pack Challenge to earn the right to challenge Intercontinental Champion The Miz at WWE No Mercy

