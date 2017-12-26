WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan win Tag Team title as John Cena returns

Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan won the Tag team title on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan won the Tag team title on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

In the first live Christmas episode of WWE Raw in Chicago, Illionis, an unlikely pairing of Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan came out on top in the main event to be crowned the Tag Team Champions. Elsewhere on the night, John Cena made his return to the red brand and did so by winning a match to get the show up and running. Roman Reigns unleashed a vicious post-match assault on Samoa Joe and contenders for the WWE Universal Championship – Kane and Braun Strowman – picked up wins apiece. Next week, Brock Lesnar returns so expect plenty of fireworks ahead of their big showdown at WWE Royal Rumble.

In the festive spirit, Cena kicked things off in the Windy City and made a young fan really happy by giving off his shirt. But his return to WWE Raw was interrupted by Elias who then proceeded to sing songs while poking fun at Chicago. With Cena unhappy by the act, Elias asked for a do over but that was a ploy to catch The Doctor of Thuganomics off guard and land a punch to his face. He then challenged Cena to a match which was immediately sanctioned by WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. Elias was quick to seize the initiative with multiple body slams and power slams which sent Cena scurrying. Every time Cena tried to make headway, Elias broke away but the former remained involved throughout to turn the tide with shoulder tackles, spinning slam, Five-Knuckle Shuffle and, finally: An Attitude Adjustment to get the pin at the same arena where he had made his WWE debut.

Both Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan came to WWE Raw looking for a piece of Samoa Joe but Angle believed that it was important they face Tag Team Title holders Cesaro and Sheamus instead – who kept running intereference for Joe. To sweeten the deal, he sanctioned for it to be a title match. And the unlikely pairing, in a Christmas miracle of sorts, came out on top.

After early hiccups, Rollins and Jordan started to work beautifully together with the former running interferences and the latter going on the attack – something he had done in his early months of WWE career. Rollins’ act of throwing Sheamus into the steel steps took the Irish wrestler out of reckoning completely. Cesaro blasted The Architect with a running European uppercut, but was flustered enough for Jordan to catch him with the Angle Slam-neckbreaker hybrid and get the pin for the Tag Team Championship.

WWE Raw Results:

John Cena def. Elias

Hideo Itami def. The Brian Kendrick

Absolution def. Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James

Kane def. Heath Slater

Finn Bálor def. Curt Hawkins

“Woken” Matt Hardy attacked Bray Wyatt

Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali & Akira Tozawa def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari in a Six-Man Tag Team

Miracle on 34th Street Fight

Samoa Joe def. Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns via Disqualification

Braun Strowman def. The Miztourage in a Secret Santa Match

Asuka declared for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan def. Cesaro & Sheamus to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd