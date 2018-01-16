WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins beats Finn Balor, Braun Strowman wreaks havoc after getting fired

Seth Rollins delivered curb stomp on Finn Balor to earn the victory. (Source: WWE) Seth Rollins delivered curb stomp on Finn Balor to earn the victory. (Source: WWE)

Following a vicious attack on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Kane at the hands of Braun Strowman last week, Kurt Angle started this week’s Raw with a major announcement that the “Monster Among Men” is fired for his actions. The move backfired with Strowman creating havoc outside the ring area. The former Wyatt Club member rampaged through the catering area, destroying tables and hurting the staff and then later, tipped over a production truck.

Coming back to the ringside afterward, Strowman held commentator Michael Cole and threatened to hurt him before Angle announced that Strowman is rehired with immediate effect and will compete for the Universal title at Royal Rumble. In spite of getting his wishes fulfilled, Strowman launched Cole over the WWE security staff before leaving the ringside.

In this week’s main event, one half of WWE Tag team Champions Seth Rollins took on Finn Balor in a single’s competition with his tag team partner Jason Jordan supporting him from the ringside. Balor too brought reinforcements with him as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joined him at the ringside.

In a semi-rematch of the first Universal title, former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor targeted Rollin’s surgically repaired knee and hampered the “Architect’s” plan. But showing his tenacity, Rollins went on to fight through pain and delivered a frog splash to his opponent to gain momentum in the match.

Cesaro & Sheamus interfered and tried to take down Jordan. But the tag champ manipulated the Bar to get into a brawl with Gallows and Anderson. Using the distraction, Jordan tripped Balor while he attempted to finish Rollins with a Coup de Grace. Seeing an opportunity, Rollins delivered a vicious curb stomp to Balor, a finishing move that was banned by WWE last year, and pinned his opponent to take the victory.

Other results:

“Woken” Matt Hardy def. Heath Slater

Sonya Deville def. Sasha Banks

Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns def. The Miztourage (1-on-2 Handicap Match)

The Revival def. local competitors

WWE paid tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Asuka def. Nia Jax via Match Stoppage

Cedric Alexander def. Tony Nese

Titus Worldwide def. Cesaro & Sheamus

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd