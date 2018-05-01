WWE Raw Results: Seth Rollins beats Finn Balor to retain Intercontinental title

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor on Raw. (Source: Twitter/WWE) Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor on Raw. (Source: Twitter/WWE)

This week’s Raw saw an epic main event with the leader of the Balor Club, Finn Balor challenging the former Shield member Seth Rollins for a one-on-one contest for the Intercontinental Championship. Rollins, who retained his title after an epic ladder match at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, came out in the ring and said that he wishes to be a fighting champion, unlike the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Kingslayer further said that he will accept to fight any superstar who wishes to challenge him for the belt.

Balor’s chance to lift the title with escaped from his fingertips in Saudi Arabia, and he was the first one to come out and accept Rollins’ open challenge. The main event started with the Demon King finding the answers to every move from the Kingslayer. When Rollins attempted to go for the Suplex-Falcon Arrow combo, Balor shocked the WWE Universe with a counter and delivering a Falcon Arrow of his own after the suplex to Rollins.

Balor’s attempt to hit the Coup de Grace failed with Rollins rolling over and ducking over his opponent. The former WWE Champion the attempted to stop Balor’s progress with Stomps, but even after repeated attempts, he failed to deliver the finishing move. Just when it looked that Balor will be able to pick up the win, Rollins countered Balor’s running dropkick with a thunderous superkick and then delivered a picture-perfect Stomp to end the show.

Rollins covered as the referee did the three count, giving him his third victory over Balor. With Rollins retaining the title, he will take on The Miz at Backlash in a Championship fight this Sunday.

WWE Raw Results:

Roman Reigns addressed the Universal Championship Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble

Elias def. Bobby Roode via Match Stoppage

The Authors of Pain def. Jean-Paul & François

Ruby Riott def. Sasha Banks

Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley def. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Jinder Mahal

No Way Jose def. Baron Corbin

Natalya def. Mickie James

