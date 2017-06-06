WWE Raw Results: Samoa Joe takes apart Seth Rollins

WWE Raw: Samoa Joe got the better of a gritty Seth Rollins in the main event. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw: Samoa Joe got the better of a gritty Seth Rollins in the main event. (Source: WWE)

Number 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship, Samoe Joe made his intentions of not fearing anyone very clear on WWE Raw on Monday night. The Superstar earned a right to challenge Brock Lesnar – current WWE Universal Champion – by winning the fatal-five-way elimination match on Sunday night at WWE Extreme Rules. Even though Seth Rollins tried to step into Joe’s way to try and stop him, the intent ultimately proved fatal for Rollins. In an intense Raw main event, the two went hammer and tongs at each other but Samoan Submission Specialist was too strong for Rollins.

Despite knowing Brock Lesnar would be in attendance on Raw the following week, Joe wasn’t perturbed in the main event on Raw as he went after Rollins and gave The Kingslayer little chance to make an impact. Rollins came into the contest assuring everyone involved that he feared no one be it Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt or Joe himself. But if the spanking on Monday night is any proof, maybe he should.

Joe had a counter attack to everything Rollins threw at him and stayed a step ahead at all times. When Rollins finally got a moment of advantage to prepare himself to go top on the turnbuckle, Wyatt’s signature entrance imagery played which distracted Seth enough to throw him off. And that was enough for Joe to lock in the Coquina Clutch and put Rollins to sleep.

WWE Raw Results:

Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt

Dean Ambrose attacked Elias Samson

Paul Heyman confronted Samoa Joe

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus def. Heath Slater & Rhyno]

TJP def. Mustafa Ali

Kalisto def. Titus O’Neil

Dean Ambrose crashed The Miz’s Intercontinental Championship Comeback Tour Kickoff

Enzo Amore & Big Show def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Nia Jax def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss via Disqualification

Samoa Joe def. Seth Rollins

