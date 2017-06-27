WWE Raw Results: Samoa Joe leaves Brock Lesnar gasping for breath, Roman Reigns accepts Braun Strowman’s challenge

Braun Strowman threw Roman Reigns in the back of the ambulance on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Braun Strowman threw Roman Reigns in the back of the ambulance on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

Two weeks back, Paul Heyman had maintained that Samoa Joe was ‘not man enough’ to lock his client and current WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar in his brutal Coquina Clutch but move a fortnight forward and he might have to change his tune. For the second week in a row, Lesnar and Heyman arrived to call out Joe but were made to pay for their overconfidence. As they made their way down to the ring, The Beast was attacked from behind on the ramp and had the The Conqueror in his near-ironclad hold.

Brock tried, unsuccessfully, to escape from the lock, but only after a few referees and a small group of WWE Superstars arrived and intervened did the Samoan let go of Lesnar to prevent him from going to sleep. But by then, The Samoan Submission Machine had made his mark and created the required damage. It creates a perfect and smashing set up for the Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9 when these two meet.

Another match was given the official seal of approval earlier in the night on WWE Raw when Roman Reigns accepted Braun Strowman’s challenge for an Ambulance match. Moments after the acceptance, an actual ambulance pulled up near the ramp and The Big Dog expected Monster Among Men to come out and attack. He was right on the attack right but not on the direction as Strowman came in from behind and pushed Reigns into the ambulance and locked the doors behind him. On the night, Reigns might have escaped the brutality but it has set up for a tasty contest.

In the main event at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, Sasha Banks set up a Great Balls of Fire championship match with Alexa Bliss after coming out victorious in a first of its kind Gauntlet Match.

WWE Raw Results:

Finn Bálor & The Hardy Boyz def. Elias Samson & Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus

Goldust attacked R-Truth

Intercontinental Champion The Miz & The Miztourage def. Dean Ambrose, Heath Slater & Rhyno

Big Cass attacked Enzo Amore again

Seth Rollins def. Curt Hawkins

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Lince Dorado

Sasha Banks won a Women’s Gauntlet Match to challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view

