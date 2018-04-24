WWE Raw Results: Ronda Rousey lays down the law on Mickie James

WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey made Mickie James tap. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey made Mickie James tap. (Source: WWE)

WWE Raw’s 10-Woman Tag Team match turned into complete chaos when Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring and dished out some serious damage to Mickie James’ arm. In the match that featured Nia Jax, Natalya, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks & Bayley against Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & The Riott Squad. The idea behind the match was to give the same spotlight and highlight that the men received a week prior.

Much like the men’s match, the women’s match too saw chaotic start and quickly turned into a free-for-all. Moon went into attack mode on The Riott Squad member Liv Morgan. On the other hand, Natalya was taken out of the match after a chop block from Logan. Chaos descended on the match after Jax was attacked by the entire opposing team, but James got herself out of the mess to attack the recovering Queen of Harts with a baseball slide.

The ambush provided or forced Rousey to come to the aid of her training partner. While initially showing reluctance, another baseball slide to Rousey’s back landed Mickie into the path of The Baddest Woman on the Planet. In response, Rousey wrenched James into an armbar that led to a disqualification. The match may have ended then but the underlying fact remains that Mickie tapped out from the finishing move and the agony that it caused.

WWE Raw Results:

Roman Reigns confronted Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Elias def. Bobby Roode

“Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Ascension

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Titus Worldwide

Chad Gable def. Jinder Mahal

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Baron Corbin attacked No Way Jose

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Finn Bálor def. The Miztourage

Alexa Bliss, Mickie James & The Riott Squad def. Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya & Ember Moon via Disqualification

