WWE Raw results: Ronda Rousey accepts Nia Jax’s challenge for Women’s title match at Money in the Bank

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey shocked the world at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view when she came out in the middle and annouced her arrival to the WWE. One of the most-celebrated MMA fighter, Rousey, later went on to headline Wrestlemania as she teamed up with fellow Olympian and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to take on the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and had an impressive debut.
Now, just a few months after her arrival to the world of professional wrestling, Rousey will have her first shot at Women’s Championship in June. The longest reigning UFC Women’s Champion on Monday accepted Nia Jax’s challenge for the title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June.
EXCLUSIVE: See what went down on the @NBCUniversal Upfront red carpet when @NiaJaxWWE made a @WWE #Raw Women’s Championship challenge to @RondaRousey! #NBCU2018 pic.twitter.com/xkrmZmSHc4
— WWE (@WWE) 14 May 2018
At the NBC Universal Upfront in New York City’s Radio City Musical Hall, The Irresistible Force Nia Jax revealed that she wants to put her title on the line against Rousey and the Baddest Woman on the Planet was quick to acept it.
#RondavsNia is going to be INTENSE.#RAW #MITB @RondaRousey @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/F3ZbXFN3oq
— WWE (@WWE) 15 May 2018
Is it too soon for @RondaRousey to challenge for the #RAW #WomensChampionship? We’ll find out when she meets @NiaJaxWWE at @WWE #MITB! pic.twitter.com/y4IoaaCq7Q
— WWE (@WWE) 15 May 2018
EXCLUSIVE: The #RAW Women’s Championship Match between @NiaJaxWWE and @RondaRousey has been made official for #MITB, but how did @AlexaBliss_WWE react?! pic.twitter.com/RCwHYIcXu1
— WWE (@WWE) 14 May 2018
Anyone who says they don’t “get” @RondaRousey in @WWE… can chill out! I’m so proud of my girl! Let’s get #Rowdy, baby! 🥋♥️🙌 pic.twitter.com/8jAaag9JSz
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) 14 May 2018
Seems like the #Raw Women’s division is where everyone wants to be… I’m not too far behind, champ. #RondavsNia http://t.co/XWRD97eB6U
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) 14 May 2018
Two competitors. Strong women.
Competition makes us all better. I’m waiting to see this battle!! #RondavsNia http://t.co/bYCujfxt7P
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) 14 May 2018
I’m so proud to see the #Raw Women’s Champion @NiaJaxWWE defending her title like a true champion. @RondaRousey is the REAL DEAL, I’ll be watching this one as a fan. #WomensTitle #MITB
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) 14 May 2018
For a #WomensTitle match not involving me…this is pretty #Fabulous. You have me interested. #RondavsNia http://t.co/46VpxLlucJ
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) 14 May 2018
In the main event of this week’s Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Bobby Lashley and Elias to qualify for the 8-man Money in the Bank match. In the closing moments of the match, it looked Lashley will go on to take the victory spoils, but the former MMA fighter was attacked by Sami Zayn, who gave him a massive Helluva Kick outside the ring. Owens was quick to latch on the opportunity and delivered a frogsplash to Elias inside the ring before covering him for a pinfall and getting the win.
WWE Raw Other Results:
Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Finn Bálor & Braun Strowman
Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and Mickie James to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Sami Zayn mocked Bobby Lashley’s sit-down interview
Raw Tag Team Champions “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Revival
Sasha Banks, Natalya & Ember Moon def. The Riott Squad
The B-Team def. Breezango
Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin and No Way Jose to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns attacked Jinder Mahal
Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App