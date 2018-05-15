Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
  WWE Raw results: Ronda Rousey accepts Nia Jax's challenge for Women's title match at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey will compete in her first Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 15, 2018 9:38:24 am
WWE Raw Results Ronda Rousey will have first Women’s Championship match at Money in the Bank. (Source: WWE)
Related News

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey shocked the world at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view when she came out in the middle and annouced her arrival to the WWE. One of the most-celebrated MMA fighter, Rousey, later went on to headline Wrestlemania as she teamed up with fellow Olympian and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to take on the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and had an impressive debut.

Now, just a few months after her arrival to the world of professional wrestling, Rousey will have her first shot at Women’s Championship in June. The longest reigning UFC Women’s Champion on Monday accepted Nia Jax’s challenge for the title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June.

At the NBC Universal Upfront in New York City’s Radio City Musical Hall, The Irresistible Force Nia Jax revealed that she wants to put her title on the line against Rousey and the Baddest Woman on the Planet was quick to acept it.

In the main event of this week’s Raw, Kevin Owens defeated Bobby Lashley and Elias to qualify for the 8-man Money in the Bank match. In the closing moments of the match, it looked Lashley will go on to take the victory spoils, but the former MMA fighter was attacked by Sami Zayn, who gave him a massive Helluva Kick outside the ring. Owens was quick to latch on the opportunity and delivered a frogsplash to Elias inside the ring before covering him for a pinfall and getting the win.

WWE Raw Other Results:
Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre def. Finn Bálor & Braun Strowman
Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and Mickie James to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Sami Zayn mocked Bobby Lashley’s sit-down interview
Raw Tag Team Champions “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. The Revival
Sasha Banks, Natalya & Ember Moon def. The Riott Squad
The B-Team def. Breezango
Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin and No Way Jose to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins def. Kevin Owens
Roman Reigns attacked Jinder Mahal

