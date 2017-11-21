WWE Raw results: Roman Reigns wins Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns delivered the Spear and The Miz was out of the competition after that. (Source: WWE Twitter) Roman Reigns delivered the Spear and The Miz was out of the competition after that. (Source: WWE Twitter)

Roman Reigns defeated The Miz to clinch his first ever Intercontinental Championship title. The Miz had invited Reigns for an interview that was, in fact, to get a “thank you.” Reigns arrived with the rest of The Shield and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, so as to fuse the situation, made a Roman Reigns vs The Miz main event for the Intercontinental Championship. Reigns had the upper hand at the beginning of the fight but The Miz would stage a comeback by luring The Big Dog outside the and capitalising on an opening.

There were numerous interventions from both sides with Sheamus and Cesaro trying to help The Miz in the fight. Reigns was helped by his Shield teammates. But Sheamus and Cesaro kept Reigns distracted long enough for The Miz to inflict a Skull-Crushing Finale on Reigns. Reigns managed to kick out of it and Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins came in to even the odds out. Reigns then delivered the Spear and The Miz was out of the competition after that.

Other Results:

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, Jason Jordan and Braun Strowman all confronted Triple H

Samoa Joe def. Finn Bálor

Asuka def. Dana Brooke

Dean Ambrose def. Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus

Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alicia Fox and Mickie James

Braun Strowman def. Jason Jordan via Disqualification

Matt Hardy attacked Elias

