WWE Raw results: Roman Reigns slams Brock Lesnar for re-signing WWE contract; Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy return

The Raw after Wrestlemania is always expected to be jam-packed with surprises and this week’s event proved to be no different. It was a night filled with shock returns, new joinings, and a sad retirement. While former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, No Way Jose and The Authors of Pain came to join the Red Brand from NXT, the injured Jeff Hardy and the former ECW World Champion Bobby Lashley made a shock return. While Hardy went on to team up with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor to defeat the Miztourage, The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, Lashley went on to give a beatdown to Elias.

Meanwhile, former WWE Divas Champion Paige officially announced that she has been forced to retire from WWE due to her neck injuries. In her speech, she went on to thank Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan for inspiring her to fight for her dreams.

Roman Reigns also returned to Raw after his defeat against Brock Lesnar and addressed the news that broke out a few hours ago regarding Lesnar signing a new contract. Calling Lesnar a “businessman”, The Big Dog slammed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for scheduling a steel cage match between him and Lesnar at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event in Saudi Arabia on April 27, for the title, without informing him about. He further talked about the rumours regarding Lesnar’s “supposed” return to UFC after Wrestlemania and said that him re-signing with WWE is just a business ploy.

Reigns further criticised the Beast Incarnate for not showing up and said that he would pick up his win this time he will face him. But he was stopped short by another returning superstar, Samoa Joe, who had been sidelined for months due to injuries. Joe went on to criticise Reigns for failing to live up to the Samoan legacy and not being able to get the job done against The Beast after repeated attempts.

WWE Results:

Jeff Hardy, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins beat The Miztourage

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn ended in a No Contest

“Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt def. Titus Worldwide in a Tag Team Eliminator Match

The Authors of Pain def. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Bobby Lashley attacked Elias

Paige announced her in-ring retirement

Sasha Banks def. Mandy Rose

The Revival def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Tag Team Eliminator Match

No Way Jose def. John Skyler

Nia Jax & Ember Moon def. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

Ronda Rousey attacked Stephanie McMahon

