WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe confront Brock Lesnar; Dean Ambrose destroys Miztourage

After a terrific pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire, Monday Night Raw kicked off in grand style as Big Cass was confronted by a man of his size, The Big Show. What began as a victory lap for the seven-footer following his annihilation of Amore at WWE Great Balls of Fire turned into a staredown of epic proportions when Big Show confronted Cass. Their titanic tussle ended with Cass getting out of dodge, which means Cass managed to avoid Show vs. Strowman levels of destruction – for now, at least.

Finally, after weeks of circling and baiting Finn Bálor, Elias Samson finally got his one-on-one crack at the Irish high-flyer. Despite a tough fight it was Balor who prevailed.

Meanwhile, after the Miz managed to hold off Dean Ambrose and retain his Intercontinental Title at WWE Great Balls of Fire (with assists from Maryse and The Miztourage, of course), so he came to Raw with one thing in mind: to give himself and his people some awards. However, Dean Ambrose had other ideas and crashed the party as he attacked the Miz. When Ambrose was outnumbered, it was none other than Seth Rollins who helped him out.

However, things got a bit heated up when Broke Lesnar, after his win over Samoa Joe, was addressing the audience. He was interrupted by Roman Reigns who once again continued claim to the Universal Title. But out came Samoa Joe who also staked his claim. This led Kurt Angle to make a monumental decision – Reigns and Joe would face off next week in a No. 1 Contender’s Match, with the winner to face The Beast for the title at SummerSlam.

Later on in the main event of the night, Seth Rollins took on Bray Wyatt.However, Wyatt came up trumps once again.

Raw Results

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated The Hardy Boyz

Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax

Goldust defeated R-Truth

Akira Tozawa & Cedric Alexander defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville & Noam Dar

