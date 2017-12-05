WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns defends Intercontinental title, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose fail to win tag team belt

Roman Reigns was given a tough fight by Jason Jordan. (Source: youtube) Roman Reigns was given a tough fight by Jason Jordan. (Source: youtube)

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship title against Jason Jordan on WWE Raw. Jordan, in his current quest for respect, had made quite a bold move by challenging Reigns just as the latter was demanding a match against Samoa Joe from Kurt Angle. After ‘The Big Dawg’ shoved Jordan away, the former Alpha Americans member superplexed him. The attack from behind led Reigns to accept the challenge. Joe had accepted a fight with Reigns when Jordan said that he could put Joe down himself. Jordan could not hold his own though, with Reigns targetting his taped up knee. A Superman Punch-Spear combo did it and Jordan was out. Jordan did earn plaudits for his efforts though, having almost pinned down Roman Reigns. Samoa Joe then ran down the ramp and started landing punches on a famished Reigns but Jordan suplexed him out.

Later, Samoa Joe’s intervention prevented Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose from retaining their Tag Team Championship title. Rollins and Ambrose initially won the match via Disqualification from Cesaro in the first 10 minutes. In a victory via disqualification, the title does not change hands; but just when it looked the Shield members will not be able to win the belt, Raw General manager came out and said he is going to let Seamus and Cesaro prove they really are ‘The Bar’ and restarted the match as a No Disqualification bout.

The Bar immediately take the upper hand but Rollins and Ambrose regain control. It looked like Rollins and Ambrose may have sealed but in came Samoa Joe and he took out both Rollins and Ambrose. Roman Reigns then came out to protect his Shield brothers and chased Joe out but that intervention proved to be enough. Sheamus and Cesaro got the upper hand and won the title. They then walked out with Joe as Reigns looked on from the ring, his two Shield teammates recovering.

WWE RAW Results:

Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns def. Jason Jordan

Paige def. Sasha Banks

Drew Gulak def. Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali and Tony Nese

Braun Strowman attacked Elias

Asuka def. Alicia Fox

Finn Bálor def. Bo Dallas

Matt Hardy sentenced Bray Wyatt to “deletion”

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus def. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

