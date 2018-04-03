WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns clash ahead of Wrestlemania

Roman Reigns delivered superman punch to Brock Lesnar at Raw. (Source: WWE) Roman Reigns delivered superman punch to Brock Lesnar at Raw. (Source: WWE)

With less than one week remaining for the “Show of the Shows” Wrestlemania 2018, the tensions came to a boil on this week’s Raw between the challenger Big Dog Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate, who has been brutally assaulting Reigns in the past two weeks on Raw, came to the ring this week with his advocate Paul Heyman to make a blockbuster announcement.

Being blocked by a wall of superstars to prevent an attack from Reigns, Heyman addressed the WWE Universe and said that if Lesnar lost the title fight against Reigns at Wrestlemania, he will no longer be staying with the WWE.

But Heyman further went on to say that even though he respects Reigns’ accomplishments as a WWE Superstar, he was confident in the same “not a prediction, it’s a spoiler” forecast that he delivered four ago before Lesnar’s fight against the Undertaker: “F-5 in the middle of the ring, 1-2-3!”

Reigns, who earlier promised to stay away from Lesnar and Heyman if they remained respectful, came down to the ring but the human blockade formed by the RAW locker room ensured to keep him away from The Conqueror. The Big Dog then took the microphone and asked that if they really wish to protect a “part-timer”. After the statement, the wall stepped aside and Reigns hit the ring to hit give Superman Punches to flatten the champion.

But will Lesnar soon retaliated and struck a quick F-5 to the contender and left him lying in the ring before making his exit, with the question still unanswered- is this the final time the fans will be seeing Lesnar on WWE?

WWE RAW other Results:

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon attacked Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey

Bayley def. Sonya Deville

Seth Rollins def. Finn Bálor

“Brains” Strowman confronted Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus

“Woken” Matt Hardy def. Goldust

John Cena tried to summon The Undertaker one last time

Elias def. Heath Slater

Asuka & Dana Brooke def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

