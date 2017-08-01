WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe go head-to-head-to-head

WWE Raw on Monday night saw Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe go up against each other. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw on Monday night saw Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe go up against each other. (Source: WWE)

The match for WWE SummerSlam is set: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns vs Barun Strowman vs Samoa Joe. A fantastic and thrilling fatal-four way is on offer for the biggest WWE PPV for the summer. It could very well be a 3-on-1 contest with the three WWE Raw superstars teaming up and taking down The Beast. But things don’t appear as simple as that. They clashed in a Triple Threat match on Monday on WWE Raw with The Big Dog taking early advantage and momentum.

The Triple Threat match quickly shifted from activity and brawl in the ring to a street fight that saw Reigns leave a lasting impression ahead of his challenge for the Universal Championship title currently held by Brock Lesnar. In a smashing contest with SummerSlam under three weeks away, the three heavyweights of the WWE Raw locker room fought it out to build some much needed momentum and leave a mark on the rest of the pack. In an all-out-attack, Samoa Joe nearly put Strowman to sleep in the Coquina Clutch; Reigns Superman Punched Joe off the steel steps and Strowman THREW Roman Reigns from the arena floor back into the ring.

Strowman aka ‘The Gift of Destruction’ was set to pick up the win when he took control of a set of steps that were sitting vacant in the ring but Reigns came back at the last second and Superman Punched the steps from Strowman’s hand. He then used them to knock the big man off the squared circle. With just Joe left to oppose him, Reigns struck a massive Spear and pinned The Samoan Submission Machine for the win.

WWE Raw Results:

The Hardy Boyz def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander & Akira Tozawa def. TJP, Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese

Jason Jordan appeared on “Miz TV”

Seth Rollins def. Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus

Finn Bálor attacked Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns def. Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman

Elias def. Kalisto

Bayley def. Nia Jax via Count-out

Big Cass def. Big Show via Disqualification

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd