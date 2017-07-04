WWE Raw results: Roman Reigns attacks Braun Strowman offstage, The Miz defends Intercontinental title

Roman Reigns emerged from the ambulance and attacked Braun Strowman. (Source: WWE) Roman Reigns emerged from the ambulance and attacked Braun Strowman. (Source: WWE)

Braun Strowman was in for a surprise after he defeated Apollo Crews on Monday night Raw. The match between the Monster Among Men and Crews itself was a one-sided affair with Strowan dominating for the better part of the match. He also took down Titus O’Neil who entered the ring towards the end of the match. Strowman then threw Crews into the ambulance parked near the entry stage, similar to what he did to Roman Reigns earlier.

The ambulance didn’t leave even after Strowman signalled it to multiple times. He then went to have a peek into the driver’s seat when Reigns himself emerged from it and attacked Strowman. After a brief exchange of blows, Reigns performed the Spear on Strowman, throwing him off the entry stage. It was a little peek into what could go down in Sunday’s ambulance match between the two Superstars in Great Balls of Fire.

The Miz also prevailed over Heath Slater despite coming into the match woefully unprepared. The Intercontinental Champion was in his suit and pants as Slater rained down on him. But distractions from the Miztourage and a ringside battle with Rhyno meant that the Miz got the chance to plant a Skull-Crushing Finale and defeated Slater, keeping his title intact.

Raw Results

Enzo Amore attacked Big Cass

Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax

Cedric Alexander def. Noam Dar

Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Heath Slater

R-Truth attacked Goldust

Seth Rollins def. Curt Hawkins

Samoa Joe hunted Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Mustafa Ali

Finn Bálor def. Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro

Braun Strowman def. Apollo Crews

