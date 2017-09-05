WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman sends Big Show through steel cage

WWE Raw: Braun Strowman sent The Big Show hurling through the steel structure. (Source: WWE) WWE Raw: Braun Strowman sent The Big Show hurling through the steel structure. (Source: WWE)

Braun Strowman is nicknamed The Monster Among Men and on Monday night on WWE Raw, he gave a perfect demonstration of that – if there hadn’t been enough examples already. Not only did he defeat The Big Show inside a steel cage, he also sent the giant through the structure by picking him and sending him hurling through the wall. If that doesn’t send a big, strong message to Brock Lesnar – who will defend his WWE Universal Championship title against Strowman at No Mercy – then nothing will.

At the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Stroman had come in with an intent to make a statement with three weeks left to No Mercy. At the PPV, Strowman wishes destroy Lesnar – which he did at SummerSlam – and win the title. To justify his capabilities of causing immense damage, there is no better challenge than The Big Show and inside a steel cage – a first for him.

Even as The Big Show went after Strowman with early KO punch, big elbow for a top-rope plunge into the Gift of Destruction, and created enough time to try and exit the ring from the top. But bit-by-bit, Show let go of his reserves as Strowman built on his. A top-rope superplex looked to have broken the camel’s back even with the double-reinforced ring staying intact. One Running Powerslam later, the contest was over but the mayhem wasn’t. Strowman then darted Show through the wall of the cage after the match was announced in his name and broke its hinges to send The World’s Largest Athlete plummeting to the floor. His statement thereafter said it all, “Brock Lesnar, at No Mercy, this is your future. And mine is becoming the new Universal Champion.”

WWE Raw Results:

John Cena def. Jason Jordan

Roman Reigns confronted John Cena

Cesaro & Sheamus def. Heath Slater & Rhyno

Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jeff Hardy

Enzo Amore, Cedric Alexander & Gran Metalik def. Noam Dar, Tony Nese & Drew Gulak

Bray Wyatt challenged Finn Bálor to a match at WWE No Mercy

Nia Jax and Emma def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Sasha Banks to add themselves to the Raw Women’s Title Match at WWE No Mercy

Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman def. Big Show (Steel Cage Match)

