WWE RAW Results: Kurt Angle reveals his biggest secret

Kurt Angle revealed on Monday that Jason Jordan is his son! Kurt Angle revealed on Monday that Jason Jordan is his son!

In a shocker, an emotional Raw General Manager Kurt Angle finally revealed his sectret – Jason Jordan is his son! Angle said that he the complete support of both his family and WWE in finally revealing his secret. Now the question is, will this revelation affect the career and family life of the WWE Hall of Fame?

In other events from Monday night, Dean Ambrose kicked off Raw but still wasn’t down for a mini-Shield reunion with Seth Rollins. Enzo Amore got annihilated by Big Cass at WWE Great Balls of Fire. A battle ensued among the big men, but this time around, Big Cass got the last word, beating Show down to the mat and taking out Enzo with a big boot when he tried to intervene.

Here are the results from WWE RAW:

The Revival def. The Hardy Boyz

The Revival’s long-awaited return last week came at the expense of The Hardy Boyz, who they claimed had failed to show them the proper respect the first time they met. When The Charismatic Enigma rallied to set up the Swanton Bomb, Wilder shoved him off and Dawson capitalised, grabbing a handful of Hardy’s pants to neutralise him for an ill-gotten pin.

Bayley def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax, who had prowled at ringside for the entire match, attempted to tilt the odds in Bliss’ favor, but Sasha Banks arrived to neutralise the intruder, providing Bayley with one of her clutch assists. The Huggable One capitalised on the suddenly-even playing field with a punishing Bayley-to-Belly for the win.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Mustafa Ali def. The Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak

Ali took advantage of Gallagher tossing Gulak from the ring to seal the deal against Kendrick, battling him into the corner and executing his patented, gravity-defying Inverted 450 Splash.

Ariya Daivari def. Akira Tozawa via match stoppage

Ariya Daivari ruthlessly targeted Akira Tozawa’s injured shoulder in a match on Raw that stemmed from a backstage confrontation. Fearing for his client’s safety, Titus O’Neil at ringside got the attention of the referee and successfully petitioned for the match to be stopped, leading to an automatic win for The Persian Lion

Finn Bálor def. Elias Samson via disqualification

Elias Samson played the long game along with the guitar in his rematch with the former Universal Champion, as Samson grabbed hold of his six-string and smashed it over Bálor’s shoulder when the Irishman took the fight to the outside.

Balor claimed the disqualification win which means that he’ll get a chance at payback in a No Disqualification rematch next week.

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe ended in a No Contest

A combination of a Coquina Clutch and a Superman Punch finally brought The Monster Among Men to his knees — for all of two seconds.

Strowman flattened both men with ring-shaking Running Powerslams (Reigns caught two) and scared off the small army of security sent to stop him.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd