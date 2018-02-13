WWE Raw results: Kurt Angle announces first-ever 7-man Elimination Chamber match after Finn Balor, Seth Rollins qualify

Both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins simultaneously pinned Bray Wyatt in Raw’s main event. (Source: WWE) Both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins simultaneously pinned Bray Wyatt in Raw’s main event. (Source: WWE)

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle came up with the solution of holding the first-ever 7-man Elimination Chamber after both Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins simultaneously pinned Bray Wyatt in Raw’s main event.

While four men were already booked for the Fatal 5-Way that pitted Superstars who lost their initial Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Rollins pleaded his way in to finally be added by Angle. All five men – Balor, Apollo Crews, Matt Hardy, Wyatt and Rollins – had a good chance from what it looked like at the beginning, with Rollins and Wyatt pinned as favourites.

Balor barged in on a fight between Rollins and Wyatt which turned into a showdown between Rollins-Hardy and Wyatt-Balor. Eventually, Balor and Rollins teamed up to launch an attack on Crews and Wyatt. In the midst of the confusing act, Wyatt suffered a simultaneous pinfall from both The Kingslayer and The Extraordinary Man.

The contest ended in an indecisive fashion as Raw went off air without a winner being declared. In a post-Raw confrontation on Facebook Live, Angle declared that both Rollins and Bálor would be allowed into the Chamber, turning the bout into a 7-man contest for the first time ever.

Other results:

John Cena def. Intercontinental Champion The Miz (loser enters the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match first)

The Revival def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Bayley def. Sasha Banks

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

Braun Strowman attacked Elias

Roman Reigns def. Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus

