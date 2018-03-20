WWE Raw Results: Kane responds to John Cena on behalf of Undertaker

Kane emerged to respond to John Cena on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE) Kane emerged to respond to John Cena on WWE Raw. (Source: WWE)

Last week on WWE Raw, John Cena challenged Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania. This week, he came out demanding a response from The Deadman. While a response from the Undertake didn’t arrive, his brother Kane certainly did – much to Cena’s troubles. Cena arrived at the arena asked the WWE Universe if they wanted to him see him face The Phenom at the biggest PPV in professional wrestling. Getting a response in agreement, Cena tore into Undertaker for the radio silence. Cena slammed the legendary wrestler for the disrespect to both him and the WWE Universe.

The 16-time World Champion continued by claiming that The Undertaker had allowed himself to revert from the “godlike” status to back into a man … and a “cowardly” man at that. Cena’s, near rant, reached a point where he demanded any kind of sign in response – yes, or no, or even a veil of smoke.

All of it didn’t get a response from the Undertaker directly but it did bring down Kane, who Cena assumed had come on down to deliver the reply. Instead, The Big Red Machine dropped the 16-time World Champion with a Chokeslam. However, it opened up a channel of questioning over whether The Devil’s Favorite Demon was speaking for his brother or looking to challenge Cena himself at WrestleMania. With a match between the two sanctioned for next week, perhaps the answer is seven days away.

WWE Raw Results:

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar attacked Roman Reigns

Asuka def. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss via Count-out

Braun Strowman def. Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro

The Revival def. Titus Worldwide and declared for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville def. Bayley & Sasha Banks

The Bálor Club def. Intercontinental Champion The Miz & The Miztourage

“Woken” Matt Hardy def. Bray Wyatt in The Ultimate Deletion

